Other Names Booked For Wrestlemania 36 Week (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As we reported earlier today, WWE is bringing in former talent in some capacity for Wrestlemania 36 weekend, which includes Brodus Clay and Cameron. PWInsider reports that WWE has also contacted Santino Marella, JBL, Darren Young and Hornswoggle. JBL in particular is notable as he is rumored for the WWE Hall of Fame.

It’s possible all these names could just be coming in for AXXESS.