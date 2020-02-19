wrestling / News

Other Names Booked For Wrestlemania 36 Week (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania Axxess

As we reported earlier today, WWE is bringing in former talent in some capacity for Wrestlemania 36 weekend, which includes Brodus Clay and Cameron. PWInsider reports that WWE has also contacted Santino Marella, JBL, Darren Young and Hornswoggle. JBL in particular is notable as he is rumored for the WWE Hall of Fame.

It’s possible all these names could just be coming in for AXXESS.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania 36, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading