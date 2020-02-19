wrestling / News
Other Names Booked For Wrestlemania 36 Week (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported earlier today, WWE is bringing in former talent in some capacity for Wrestlemania 36 weekend, which includes Brodus Clay and Cameron. PWInsider reports that WWE has also contacted Santino Marella, JBL, Darren Young and Hornswoggle. JBL in particular is notable as he is rumored for the WWE Hall of Fame.
It’s possible all these names could just be coming in for AXXESS.
More Trending Stories
- More On Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From WrestleCon, No Comment from AEW, Note On Jericho, Omega, & Moxley WrestleCon Bookings
- Eve Torres Shares Account of President Donald Trump ‘Forcefully’ Grabbing Her During 2009 WWE Press Event
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Dragging Sapphire Into the Shower & Forcing Her To Shower