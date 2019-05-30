wrestling / News

Others In WWE Reportedly Agree With Jon Moxley About Creative Situation In WWE

May 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we previously reported, Jon Moxley had a lot to say about WWE’s creative process in yesterday’s Talk is Jericho, noting that it ‘sucks’ and putting a lot of the blame on Vince McMahon. He said that WWE needs to change as the current system “does not work” and is “killing the company.”

A new report from WrestleVotes says that sources within WWE have agreed with what Moxley is saying. In fact, one person said: “It’s all true, it’s a mess. And it’s not changing anytime soon. Vince is Vince.

