Others In WWE Reportedly Agree With Jon Moxley About Creative Situation In WWE
As we previously reported, Jon Moxley had a lot to say about WWE’s creative process in yesterday’s Talk is Jericho, noting that it ‘sucks’ and putting a lot of the blame on Vince McMahon. He said that WWE needs to change as the current system “does not work” and is “killing the company.”
A new report from WrestleVotes says that sources within WWE have agreed with what Moxley is saying. In fact, one person said: “It’s all true, it’s a mess. And it’s not changing anytime soon. Vince is Vince.”
For what it’s worth: I’ve talked to several people connected to WWE regarding the Moxley / Jericho podcast. They all agree w/ Mox. He’s not saying anything others aren’t thinking. One quote I got was “It’s all true, it’s a mess. And it’s not changing anytime soon. Vince is Vince”
