WWE News: Otis to Appear in Court On This Week’s Smackdown, New Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Vignette

Otis set to defend his Money in the Bank contract in court

The Workin’ Man Superstar heads to court this Friday, as Otis is set to defend his Money in the Bank contract.

The Miz & John Morrison have schemed for weeks on how to take the coveted contract from the Heavy Machinery Superstar. The outspoken duo has attempted a number of heists, gotten Mandy Rose traded to Raw, and now resorted to legal action to try to pry the contract from Mr. Money in the Bank.

