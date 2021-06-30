Otis Appears On The Bump With A Shorter Hairstyle, Explains Why He Changed His Look

Otis previously changed his look on WWE TV, getting rid of the beard that he had become known for. Now the Alpha Academy member showed up on The Bump earlier today, rocking a shorter hairstyle. He also explained why he decided to change things up.

He said: “I think it’s part of the plan of looking like we use to be. When I say that, back when we first use to compete, Chad was in the Olympics, and I was in amateur wrestling, we had the shorter hair look. Basically, the beard was just getting annoying for me. I shaved it off. I’m a very pretty man, as people say. So, the haircut went well, and getting the hair out of the way and getting ready for the competition. So it was basically a last-minute thing. Shave off the hair, and now, you know, we’re back to business as usual. I didn’t want people to see the old Otis. I want people to see the new Otis. You see the big beard and long hair, ok. But now, you see the clean-shaven maniac. Now, it’s a different Otis.”