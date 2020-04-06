Otis Beats Dolph Ziggler With Help From Mandy Rose at WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)

Otis walked away from his match with Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania with the win and the girl. The Heavy Machinery member picked up the win over Ziggler, who had Sonya Deville in his corner, after Rose came down and attacked Deville, then Ziggler. That allowed Otis to hit the Caterpiller and get the pinfall. Afterward, he picked up Rose and they shared a kiss before leaving together.

You can see pics from the match below via the WWE Twitter accounts. Our live coverage from the show is here.