Otis Recalls Bianca Belair Picking Him Up, Says She’s a ‘Stud’

Otis and Bianca Belair shared a memorable moment in 2021 where Belair carried the big guy on her back, and Otis recently looked back at the segment. The January 22nd, 2021 episode of Smackdown saw Belair competed in an Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course Challenge against Bayley and part of her challenge was to pick Otis up and carry him on her shoulders. Otis spoke about the moment in an interview Emily Mae for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge.

“She’s a stud,” Otis said (per Fightful). “I was very worried for her own being because again I am a big load, about 370 pounds. She just picked me up with ease, carried me all the way like a backpack, and threw me over the ledge like a piece of trash. Nah, I’m kidding.”

He continued, “But it was definitely a great time, and Bianca, the sky’s the limit with her athletic ability. She’s just a pure stud.”