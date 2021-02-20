WWE News: Otis & Chad Gable Attack Rey Mysterio On Smackdown, Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina Clip

Alpha Academy appear to have gone over to the side of the villains, attacking Rey Mysterio on tonight’s Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Otis and Chad Gable face Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action. After Alpha Academy was disqualified for Gable being in the ring too long while not being the legal man, Otis went up and hit a second-rope splash on Rey. You can see clips from the match below:

– WWE posted a clip of the Riott Squad’s match against Natalya and Tamina on tonight’s show. The match ended with a win from Natalya and Tamina after Billie Kay distracted the Riott Squad, only to get taken out by the winners post-match: