Otis Seemingly Makes His Choice, Sami Zayn Defeats Chad Gable at WWE Clash at the Castle

Chad Gable once again came up short against Sami Zayn at WWE Clash at the Castle, as Zayn retained the Intercontinental title. The match came down to whether or not Otis would help Gable defeat Zayn. At various points, it looked like he might. At one point, after Maxxine Dupri got hurt, Gable distracted the referee so Otis could attack the champion. However, Otis refused to do so and instead scooped up the injured Maxxine to go to the back. Zayn hit a Helluva kick to retain the title.

This is Zayn’s fourth reign as Intercontinental champion. He has held the belt for 70 days after winning it at Wrestlemania 40.