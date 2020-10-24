Otis to Defend Money in the Bank Contract at Hell in a Cell, Updated Card

Otis and The Miz had their day in court on Friday night’s Smackdown, and it led to a new match at Hell in a Cell. On Friday’s episode, Otis and Miz appeared in court with a case presided over by JBL. JBL heard the case between the two, with Miz arguing that Otis had committed negligence regarding the Money in the Bank briefcase, before ruling for Otis. The Miz then bribed JBL which led to the decision being changed to the two having a match at Hell in a Cell with Otis’ briefcase on the line.

The updated card for the show, which takes place on Sunday from the Thunderdome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, is:

* WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

* Money in the Bank Contract Match: Otis vs. The Miz

* Jeff Hardy vs. Elias