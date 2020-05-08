Otis Discusses The Status of Heavy Machinery, Talks Sunday’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

In an interview with CBS Sports, Otis provided an update on the status of Heavy Machinery, noting the tag team is still “full tilt” even though Tucker hasn’t been seen with him lately. He also discussed being in this Sunday’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE HQ. Highlights are below.

On the status of Heavy Machinery: “Heavy Machinery is full tilt. Just because there’s a little bit of absence here and there, I’m sure everyone is stirring up conversation and putting their opinions out there. But that’s a part of it. That’s a part of the mystique of what’s going on right now in WWE. I talk to my brother every day; I call him every night.”

On this Sunday’s Money in the Bank match: “I’ve been in the headquarters, but I don’t know where we’re going to start this darn thing. Is it going to be in the lobby? Will we be in the cafeteria? It would be awesome to be in the cafeteria, so I could grab a quick sandwich and get some energy before the match.

“It’s going to be very surreal to witness history as a fan watching and also as a performer because anything can happen. Man, with five other studs in there plus the girls going at the same time as us, what if we run into the girls? There’s a lot of possibilities, and I don’t know what’s going to happen good or bad for me.”