Otis Loses Hot Dog Eating Contest, Throws Up On WWE Raw
Otis fell short in a hot dog eating contest on WWE Raw, but it was Chad Gable who really lost after Otis threw up. Tonight’s Raw had a big cookout sequence that included Akira Tozawa beating Otis and others by eating 48 hot dogs. GTable wasn’t happy and wanted a recount, but didn’t get the chance when American Alpha had to leave to team with Theory in a six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
After they lost to Lashley and the Profits, Gable was suffered to further indignity courtesy of Otis after the latter threw up hot dogs in his face. You can see clips from the segments (if you so choose) below:
.@TozawaAkira outta no where eats ALL the hot dogs for the win! #WWERaw@AngeloDawkins @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/pAAbyySNRz
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
OTIS SPEWS!!!@otiswwe @WWEGable #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/94zPL4IbN3
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
