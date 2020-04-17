wrestling / News

WWE News: Otis Tweets Pics From Photo Shoot With Mandy Rose, Freddie Prinze Jr. Set For UpUpDownDown, Brian Kendrick 205 Live

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Otis Mandy Rose WrestleMania 36

– Otis tweeted the first photos from the recent Otis and Mandy Rose couples photo shoot: “You’re the CUTEST Thing that I ever did see,
I really Love your Peaches 🍑🎵

People Call Me The Krizz Kowboy ✊🏻

– Steve Miller Band (Remix) BOO 😘

The Beautiful 🙌🏻 Peach!
@WWE_MandyRose”

– Freddie Prinze Jr. is set to be the Dungeon Master for the upcoming UpUpDownDown’s third season rollout which will also feature Xavier Woods, Alexa Bliss, Tyler Breeze, Dio Madden, and Ember Moon.

The first five episodes of the show are set to premiere April 21st at 10AM ET on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

IGN notes that Prinze wrote an original RPG story arc that will span the third season.

– WWE 205 Live tonight will feature a Brian Kendrick themed episode tonight:

Special WWE 205 Live presentation of “The Matches That Made Me: The Brian Kendrick”
The Brian Kendrick has been a defining force of the NXT Cruiserweight division, and tonight, the gifted high-flyer looks back on the matches that have defined his career.

Kendrick will give an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to pursue his dream of being a WWE Superstar, as well the most memorable match of his own career.

Get inside the mind of The Brian Kendrick and walk down memory lane with one of WWE 205 Live’s most dynamic personalities tonight at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

