WWE News: Otis and Mandy Rose React to Rose’s Summerslam Win, Sasha Banks Despondant After Loss
August 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Otis and Mandy Rose were backstage and shared their reaction to Rose’s win over Sonya Deville at Summerslam. You can see the video below, which includes Otis rating the Caterpillar Rose did after the match:
– WWE also posted video of Sasha Banks and Bayley following Banks’ Raw Women’s Championship loss to Asuka. Bayley was trying to console a despondant Banks and waved off any questions:
