WWE News: Otis and Mandy Rose Set For This Week’s The Bump, WWE Now Previews Raw, Stock Up
April 13, 2020
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump will feature Smackdown’s favorite lovebirds in Otis and Mandy Rose. The digital series’ YouTube account announced the news on Monday as you can see below:
Feeling all kinds of 😍🥰❤️ knowing that @WWE_MandyRose and @otiswwe will be joining us on #WWETheBump! @KaylaBraxtonWWE pic.twitter.com/h1x1AQdvyB
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 13, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $37.46 on Monday, up $0.04 (0.11%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.39% on the day.
– Here is WWE Now’s preview of tonight’s Raw, with everything you need to know before the show:
