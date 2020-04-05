wrestling / News
Otis Ahead of WrestleMania 36: ‘Tonight Is One for the Good Guys’
– Otis of Heavy Machinery wrote a tweet ahead of the airing of tonight’s WrestleMania 36 Part 2 event. You can read his comments on his match with Dolph Ziggler below.
Otis wrote, “A lot of Driven Emotions goin’ into tonight’s WRESTLEMANIA MATCH against Dolph Ziggler TONIGHT is One for the GOOD GUYS Ohhh YEAAA Ain’t No Bad Boys For Life Ziggler It’s #BlueCollarSolid FOR LIFE LOCK YOUR DOORS and #WATCHyourTOEZ Cuz Tonight I’m COMINNNNNNN!!!!!”
