Otis Discusses Missing the Fans at WWE Events, His Strategy for Money in the Bank

– FOX 6 Now.com recently did a story on Wisconsin native Otis, who is set to compete in this weekend’s men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Below are some highlights.

Otis on his hometown of Superior: “I am from north of Superior, Wisconsin. I think from Milwaukee, about seven hours. You guys are here, we are way up there. I take nothing but pride every time we have been to Milwaukee,” Otis said. The fans, the reception has just been fantastic. I love competing in Milwaukee.”

Otis on his amateur wrestling for Wisconsin: “I have a lot of pride in that. We had a lot of close matches either between Minnesota or Illinois. The two states that we always had top two dual championships. I am a big Packers fan. I’m a big cheesehead, man. I love my cheese. I love all that stuff. I carry my pride always on my vest. I have the state of Wisconsin flag on my vest right under Blue Collar Solid.”

On his strategy for Money in the Bank: “It’s a roller coaster going into Money in the Bank, here. The strategy going in is it is Mother’s Day. My momma’s birthday is tomorrow. So, I hope to give her a very good present. Say that her son is Money in the Bank winner. Hopefully this Sunday that happens. I can’t think of a better present to give her other than a big card a hug and a kiss.”

On missing the fans for events: “I just miss them. I miss the crowd big time. I mean, you get that crowd feeling towards the end of any kind of match. Right now the fans get to hear what they usually don’t get to hear. All the grunts and trash-talking between the wrestlers. That’s a new side of things. It’s still fun. We’re still blessed to do what we love during these stressful times of this pandemic, so.”