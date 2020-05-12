Otis to Appear on Miz TV For This Week’s Smackdown

Mr. Money in the Bank 2020 Otis will be a guest on Miz TV this week on Smackdown. WWE announced on Monday that Otis, who won the men’s MITB match at Sunday’s PPV, will appear on Miz’s segment on Friday’s episode.

The segment joins the also-announced appearance by Charlotte Flair as part of the Brand to Brand Invitation initiative. Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.