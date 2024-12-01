wrestling / News

Otis Models True Classic T-Shirt Without Pants

December 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Otis WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE promoted its new partnership with True Classic T-Shirts tonight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 with a vigentte featuring Otis and Alpha Academy. Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri gave Otis a new shirt to try on, but he came out wearing only the shirt and no pants. You can view that clip below:

