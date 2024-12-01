wrestling / News
Otis Models True Classic T-Shirt Without Pants
December 1, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE promoted its new partnership with True Classic T-Shirts tonight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 with a vigentte featuring Otis and Alpha Academy. Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri gave Otis a new shirt to try on, but he came out wearing only the shirt and no pants. You can view that clip below:
.@trueclassictees has @otiswwe covered with their ultra comfortable tee… well, almost covered! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/7MZvcVNDpn
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2024
