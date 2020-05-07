Otis Wants to Cash in Money in Bank on Tag Titles, Recalls Being Speared by Security As a Kid at a WWE Show

Otis spoke with Digital Spy and discussed what his plan is if he wins Money in the Bank this weekend, as well as sharing a story on how he got speared by security at a WWE show as a kid. Otis recalled the story of attending a WWE show as a fifth grader and running to the barrier to try and high-five Trish Stratus on her way to the ring. However, a security guard, not realizing his age, tackled him to the ground. Highlights from the piece are below:

On getting speared by the security guard: “It hurt, every bit of it hurt. I was a 200-pound fifth grader – I looked like a man almost.”

On getting tickets as compensation: “So yeah I made a sacrifice, got speared, but after that spear from the guard we got first row tickets. So it all happened for a reason.”

On if Stratus knows about the story: “I’ve never told Trish that story in person. It’s hard for me to talk to her as a lady I’ve watched for years in the Sports Entertainment world. It would be a good way for me to express… you know, without really talking to her in person.”

On what he’ll do if he wins Money in the Bank: “If I get the briefcase, we’re challenging for the Tag Team titles. I don’t think there’s a rule of what titles to challenge for, so we’re going to challenge for the Tag Team titles, cash it in and that’s what’s going to happen… if I can get up that ladder. I’m a little scared of heights. And I hope that ladder’s going to be sturdy enough to carry my weight.”