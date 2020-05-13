WWE News: Otis And More Set For This Week’s The Bump, Becky Lynch Reacts to New T-Shirt

– WWE has announced more names for this week’s episode of The Bump, including Otis and more. The company announced that in addition to Asuka and Otis, the show will feature appearances by Adam Cole, William Regal, and Todd Pettengill.

The show airs at 10 AM ET on WWE Digital platforms.

– Becky Lynch has a new T-Shirt released by WWE Shop, playing off her nickname and pregnancy announcement. The T-Shirt is titled “The Mom” and Lynch posted that she “Can’t even be mad at it cause I need formula money”: