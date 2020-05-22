Otis Says Roman Reigns Is Missed In the Locker Room, Talks Dusty Rhodes Comparisons

Otis discussed the absence of Roman Reigns from the Smackdown locker room and more in a new interview with Sportskeeda. You can check out the highlights below:

On what his rise means for Heavy Machinery’s future: “It’s full support from my big brother Tucky. There’s been a lot of worries out there in the media that Heavy Machinery is not together as a team. But we are brothers. He is my big brother and I’m the little guy. Weight-wise that’s not the case (laughs). Tucky has been hurt by Dolph Ziggler, fought him again, got injured again, so, right now he’s back in Oregon expressing his full support. And right now, it’s like a trio with full support from Mandy, the love of my life, and full support from Tucky. And he’s going to be back anytime soon. And Heavy Machinery is going to be stronger than ever.”

On Roman Reigns’ absence from the locker room: “Roman’s just beloved by everybody. The company keeps on going, the train keeps going on. I can’t tell you how many times it’s been a joy just seeing him around. For a guy who’s at the top of his game, he is genuinely loved by everybody. We genuinely miss him. There’s a lot of backstage laughs that we probably miss without him. When he comes back, it’s going to be even sweeter. I’ll give him a nice big bear hug when I see him. Squeeze him. Not too hard but give him a little squeeze. He doesn’t like my bear hugs too much. But yeah. It’s going to be great seeing him back and I hope he stays safe, baby.”

On comparisons between him and Dusty Rhodes: “There’s only one Dusty Rhodes. I haven’t heard too much of that comparison but I guess you could say that because we’re both big, beefy guys. Good looking, thick men. It’s an honor. He’s one of the best of all time, Dusty Rhodes. And watching his stuff back too, just to see how he was working his swagger on the camera, how he translated to the fans was awesome, man. I never studied Dusty too much but you’ve got to appreciate every time you watch his old matches, even the Polka Dot matches, he’s shaking, baby. He’s a legend, man, and I would hope to be close to ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes in comparison.”