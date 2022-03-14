Otis Says That ‘The Old Otis’ Isn’t Gone Forever

In an interview with WWE El Brunch (via Fightful), Otis spoke about his attitude change in WWE and said that the ‘old Otis’ is not gone forever.

He said: “This is my first winter living in Minnesota without the beard, so the whole double chin and my neck was freezing. It’s a cold winter. When it was minus 30, it was like, ‘Oh, the beard is gone.’ I’m outside playing with my dogs and they’re having fun because they have the fur and are playing in the snow. Definitely missed the beard when it came to winter. I didn’t think about that until it happened. It’s a lot cleaner, a nice to have a little bit of scruff here and there. The beard, I see pictures of me back in the day with the beard and I’m going, ‘Man, that thing was bushy.’ I guess I never trimmed it. It was not exactly very clean, good looking beard. I definitely miss it for winter. Right now, it’s all simple. The old Otis, here and there, when it comes to the crowd, basically, it’s a lot different to be a hated man these days in the ring. At the same time, that’s what the Alpha Academy does, get under people’s skin. The old Otis, he was a good man. Carbs, sodas, barbeque, a nice lady by his side. Right now, it’s just all business. I think he’s just gone away by the side. I wouldn’t say I miss him, but I wouldn’t say he’s ever going to be gone away.“