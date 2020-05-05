Otis on Telling Scotty 2 Hotty He Wanted to Bring ‘The Caterpillar’ Into WWE

– Digital Spy recently interviewed WWE Superstar Otis, who is set to compete in the men’s Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s event. During the interview, Otis reveals coming up his Caterpillar move and seeking out Scotty 2 Hotty’s approval to use the move in WWE, since Scotty 2 Hotty previously used “The Worm.” Below are some highlights.

Otis on how he came up with the caterpillar: “It was at a dance party at Elementary School. No girls would dance with me so I had to get the crowd over with my moves. I started shaking my hips and getting going and I waited till everybody was watching – you know, it was a big circle dance, everybody’s looking in there and checking you out. And that’s when I dropped. Bam! It’s a little bit stiffer on the floor than in the ring. And I got love from doing that move, so I just kept doing it. So now every wedding I get sore ribs the day after.”

Otis on speaking to Scotty 2 Hotty about bringing the move to WWE: “I told (Scotty) this move means a lot to me and I know you’re the king of The Worm but I want to continue this and we’ll call it The Caterpillar.”

On his WWE character: “As we say in WWE, it’s only you turned up to 10, so everything we do, like me talking to girls and being shy is a real thing.”

On people comparing him to the late Chris Farley: “A lot of people confuse me with Chris Farley. I don’t want to say confuse but it came naturally. I didn’t try to take any of Chris Farley’s innuendos or comedy. I guess we both sound the same and we both have good looks, you know?”