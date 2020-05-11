Otis Set For This Week’s WWE Backstage, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Tucker Comment On His Money in the Bank Win

After winning the Money in the Bank ladder match at last night’s PPV, Otis will be the special guest on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

Meanwhile, Otis, Tucker, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville all commented on the big win. Otis took to paraphrasing Puddle of Mudd’s song ‘Blurry’.

Tucker wrote: “So proud of you my brother. #BlueCollarSolid no matter what. @otiswwe is Mr. Money in the Bank!”

Mandy Rose wrote: “AHH I’M SO PROUD OF YOU @otiswwe !!! NOW WE CAN CELEBRATE !!! WOOO”

Deville added: “Two things … @WWEAsuka is everything and @otiswwe is welp…. Otis @WWE_MandyRose that’s your boy.”

Otis replied: “I’m Sorry Sonya! But……I’m BAD, WORLDWIDE”

Mandy also said: “The fact that you get this bothered by other people’s happiness really validates what you’ve been lacking your whole life… pretty pathetic.”

