Otis Set For This Week’s WWE Backstage, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Tucker Comment On His Money in the Bank Win
After winning the Money in the Bank ladder match at last night’s PPV, Otis will be the special guest on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.
Cc @CMPunk
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 11, 2020
Meanwhile, Otis, Tucker, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville all commented on the big win. Otis took to paraphrasing Puddle of Mudd’s song ‘Blurry’.
Tucker wrote: “So proud of you my brother. #BlueCollarSolid no matter what. @otiswwe is Mr. Money in the Bank!”
Mandy Rose wrote: “AHH I’M SO PROUD OF YOU @otiswwe !!! NOW WE CAN CELEBRATE !!! WOOO”
Deville added: “Two things … @WWEAsuka is everything and @otiswwe is welp…. Otis @WWE_MandyRose that’s your boy.”
Otis replied: “I’m Sorry Sonya! But……I’m BAD, WORLDWIDE”
Mandy also said: “The fact that you get this bothered by other people’s happiness really validates what you’ve been lacking your whole life… pretty pathetic.”
🎵 Well I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why,
I Believe, I Believe, I Believe in the Truth from inside,
Ohhh YEAAA, Ohhh YEAAA, I Said OHHH YEAAA from me#WATCHyourTOEZ
Well I'll take my time
as I DRIFT and DOZ 🎵#BlueCollarSolid pic.twitter.com/M23cZfCrqL
— OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) May 11, 2020
So proud of you my brother. #BlueCollarSolid no matter what.@otiswwe is Mr. Money in the Bank! pic.twitter.com/3wPX15NT7S
— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) May 11, 2020
AHH I’M SO PROUD OF YOU @otiswwe !!! NOW WE CAN CELEBRATE !!! WOOO💃💃🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🥰🥰🍑🍑 https://t.co/9d4QqMtrXl
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 11, 2020
I’m Sorry Sonya! But……
I’m BAD, WORLDWIDE ✊🏻 https://t.co/gVXiz6mMPf
— OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) May 11, 2020
The fact that you get this bothered by other people’s happiness really validates what you’ve been lacking your whole life… pretty pathetic 🙄 https://t.co/s7PU5gfqF0
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 11, 2020
