Otis Stands Up To Chad Gable, Tears Off Alpha Academy Shirt On WWE Raw
June 17, 2024 | Posted by
Otis has finally snapped on Chad Gable, standing up to him and ripping his Alpha Academy shirt off on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Gable lose a squash match to Braun Strowman. After the bout, he called Alpha Academy into the ring and shoved Akira Tozawa, after which he grabbed Maxxine Dupri’s crutch away.
Gable told them both to get out of the ring and slapped Tozawa. Otis then shoved Gable and ripped off his shirt, then left with Tozawa and Dupri.
