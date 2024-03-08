Otis Recalls Being Surprised By Nic Nemeth’s Technigue During a Match

Otis recently credited Nic Nemeth as surprising him with his technique during a match that they had. Nemeth was a mainstay in WWE as Dolph Ziggler until his release last September and Otis named him when asked by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about wrestlers who surprised him with their in-ring technique.

“Ziggler,” Otis said. “I remember he goes, ‘Ay kid, I might go for the leg, I might not, we’ll see.’ My defense is just this [stands there]. I’m not going to get into a stance.”

He continued, “He shot in, and he’s kind of getting the leg up, and I go, ‘Oh brother.’ I drop what I call the groceries on him, shut him down, he rolled out and goes, ‘Christ kid!’”

Nemeth is now competing in TNA and NJPW, while Otis is a member of Alpha Academy in WWE.