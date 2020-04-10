wrestling / News
WWE News: Otis Wants to Team With Mandy Rose For Money in the Bank Match, Rose and Otis Workout Pics
Otis is looking to have a match with Mandy Rose against their rivals at Money in the Bank. According to Wrestling Inc, Otis joined an Instagram live stream Rose was doing earlier this week and suggested the two team up to take on Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville at the PPV, which takes place on May 10th.
There’s been no announcement that such a match is set, but we’ll likely know more about which direction the storyline is headed after tonight’s Smackdown.
– In related news, Otis and Rose reunited at the WWE Performance Center today before Smackdown and did some working out. (No, not THAT kind of workout.) Rose shared pics of the exercise on Twitter:
Love is the best motivation! 🥰🙏🏻 @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/HZ2Bh9AUAp
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- TJP On Why He Got Released From WWE, Shoots Down Rumor His Tattoos Caused Release, Talks Pitching Ideas to Vince McMahon
- Vince Russo Says He Has No Memory of Jim Cornette Confronting Him Backstage Over Brawl for All, Says Ultimately It Was Vince McMahon’s Decision to do Brawl for All
- More Backstage Details On Who Worked on Boneyard, Firefly Funhouse Matches
- NXT Kidnapping Angle Reportedly Leading to Upcoming Debut