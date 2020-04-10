WWE News: Otis Wants to Team With Mandy Rose For Money in the Bank Match, Rose and Otis Workout Pics

Otis is looking to have a match with Mandy Rose against their rivals at Money in the Bank. According to Wrestling Inc, Otis joined an Instagram live stream Rose was doing earlier this week and suggested the two team up to take on Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville at the PPV, which takes place on May 10th.

There’s been no announcement that such a match is set, but we’ll likely know more about which direction the storyline is headed after tonight’s Smackdown.

– In related news, Otis and Rose reunited at the WWE Performance Center today before Smackdown and did some working out. (No, not THAT kind of workout.) Rose shared pics of the exercise on Twitter: