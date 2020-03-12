OTT Cancels Scrappermania 6 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

It was reported yesterday that OTT planned to move forward with Scrappermania 6 this weekend even though the coronavirus is still spreading. Now that the World Heath Organization has declared the situation to be a pandemic, OTT has now cancelled their annual event. It was set to take place at the National Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The main event would have been David Starr vs. Jon Moxley, and the show would have featured Tyler Bate, Toni Storm, Trent Seven and Aoife Valkyrie.

OTT said in a statement: “As previously stated, our number one priority at OTT is the health and wellbeing of our audiences, performers and staff during this Covid-19 outbreak. Following official government advice against indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, we unfortunately must cancel both this weekend’s Scrappermania events. We understand and share the disappointment this will cause to so many, and can only offer our sincere apologies for any and all inconvenience caused. We did everything in our power to keep these shows viable, with significant contingency put plans in place this week. Despite these best efforts, we must prioritise safety, and follow the expert advice. Refunds will be issued in due course, please bear with us as we tackle the logistics of cancelling our biggest show of the year. We’re as gutted as you are. We’ll be back. We are currently working with https://eventbrite.ie over the coming days all ticket holders can request a refund via eventbrite ticket site.”

