OTT Announces Danhausen vs. Renzo Rose For ScrapperMania Weekend 2024

May 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
OTT ScrapperMania Danhausen Renzo Rose Image Credit: OTT Wrestling

OTT Wrestling has announced Danhausen in action for their ScrapperMania Weekend 2024. The promotion announced on Friday that the AEW star will face Renzo Rose at ScrapperMania in Dublin on August 10th, as you can see below.

ScrapperMania will take place over two nights, with night one taking place on August 9th in Wolverhampton and night two in Dublin on August 10th. You can find out more here.

