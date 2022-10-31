wrestling / News
OTT Eight-Year Anniversary Night One & Two Results: Matt Cardona vs. Trent Seven, More
Over The Top Wrestling held its two-night Eight Year Anniversary show on Friday and Saturday, with Matt Cardona in action and more. You can see the full results from the two shows below, per Cagematch.net:
Night One
* The Draw def. Kid Lykos, Lee Hunter & Man Like DeReiss
* Mark Haskins def. Warhorse
* Sunshine Machine def. Millie McKenzie & Session Moth Martina
* LJ Cleary def. Jay
* Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews def. Fabio & Martin Steers
* Gangrel def. Mad Kurt
* OTT World Championship Match: Omari def. Dan Moloney
* Wolverhampton Street Fight: Trent Seven def. Matt Cardona
Night Two
* Adam Maxted, Charlie Sterling & Jay def. Big Damo, Man Like DeReiss & Warhorse
* Jay def. Adam Maxted and Charlie Sterling
* Ilja Zarkov & Renzo Rose def. Foxy & Session Moth Martina
* OTT Women’s Championship Match: Debbie Keitel def. Emersyn Jayne
* Career vs. Career Match: The Social Elite def. The Lads From The Flats
* OTT No Limits Championship Match: Sammy D def. Joe Cabray
* Angel Cruz & Gangrel def. Fabio & Martin Steers
* LJ Cleary def. Matt Cardona
* OTT World Championship Match: Omari def. Mark Haskins and Trent Seven
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
- Cody Rhodes Claims AEW Exit Had Nothing to Do With Issues With The Elite or CM Punk
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’