OTT Eight-Year Anniversary Night One & Two Results: Matt Cardona vs. Trent Seven, More

Over The Top Wrestling held its two-night Eight Year Anniversary show on Friday and Saturday, with Matt Cardona in action and more. You can see the full results from the two shows below, per Cagematch.net:

Night One

* The Draw def. Kid Lykos, Lee Hunter & Man Like DeReiss

* Mark Haskins def. Warhorse

* Sunshine Machine def. Millie McKenzie & Session Moth Martina

* LJ Cleary def. Jay

* Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews def. Fabio & Martin Steers

* Gangrel def. Mad Kurt

* OTT World Championship Match: Omari def. Dan Moloney

* Wolverhampton Street Fight: Trent Seven def. Matt Cardona

Night Two

* Adam Maxted, Charlie Sterling & Jay def. Big Damo, Man Like DeReiss & Warhorse

* Jay def. Adam Maxted and Charlie Sterling

* Ilja Zarkov & Renzo Rose def. Foxy & Session Moth Martina

* OTT Women’s Championship Match: Debbie Keitel def. Emersyn Jayne

* Career vs. Career Match: The Social Elite def. The Lads From The Flats

* OTT No Limits Championship Match: Sammy D def. Joe Cabray

* Angel Cruz & Gangrel def. Fabio & Martin Steers

* LJ Cleary def. Matt Cardona

* OTT World Championship Match: Omari def. Mark Haskins and Trent Seven