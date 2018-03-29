wrestling / News
OTT Presenting Two Event This Weekend, Updated Cards
– OTT is presenting a double header this weekend in Dublin’s Tivoli Theatre. On Saturday, there is Martina’s Gaff Party, celebrating The Session Moth’s last weekend in OTT before she tours with Stardom.
* Jordan Devlin vs. Angelico
* OTT Gender Neutral Championship: LJ Cleary vs. Martina vs. Joey Janela vs. TK Cooper
* Number One Contenders Match: The Kings of the North vs. The Angel Cruzers
* Mark Haskins vs. Scotty Davis
* Chris Ridgeway vs. El Phantsmo
– On Sunday, it’s Defiant, an all female show. Session Moth Martina defends the OTT women’s championship in a 4 way main event, against the winner of three qualifying matches.
* Sammii Jayne vs. Nina Samuels
* Jordynne Grace vs. DASH Chisako
* Kris Wolf & Laura Di Matteo vs. Charli Evans & Charlie Morgan
* Katey Harvey vs. Valkyrie