OTT Presenting Two Event This Weekend, Updated Cards

– OTT is presenting a double header this weekend in Dublin’s Tivoli Theatre. On Saturday, there is Martina’s Gaff Party, celebrating The Session Moth’s last weekend in OTT before she tours with Stardom.

* Jordan Devlin vs. Angelico

* OTT Gender Neutral Championship: LJ Cleary vs. Martina vs. Joey Janela vs. TK Cooper

* Number One Contenders Match: The Kings of the North vs. The Angel Cruzers

* Mark Haskins vs. Scotty Davis

* Chris Ridgeway vs. El Phantsmo

– On Sunday, it’s Defiant, an all female show. Session Moth Martina defends the OTT women’s championship in a 4 way main event, against the winner of three qualifying matches.

* Sammii Jayne vs. Nina Samuels

* Jordynne Grace vs. DASH Chisako

* Kris Wolf & Laura Di Matteo vs. Charli Evans & Charlie Morgan

* Katey Harvey vs. Valkyrie



