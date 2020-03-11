OTT Scrappermania To Go On As Scheduled In Spite of Coronavirus

Over the Top Wrestling has announced that OTT Scrappermania 6 will go on as schedule this Saturday even with concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. It is set to happen in Dublin, Ireland, with Jon Moxley vs. David Starr in the main event. The statement reads:

At OTT Wrestling, our number one priority is always our duty of care to safeguard our audiences, performers, and staff. We are closely monitoring developments in relation to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and will be taking our advice from Government Agencies and Public Health experts. As it currently stands, both Scrappermania shows this weekend are due to go ahead. In this context, we would ask anyone with tickets to these shows not to attend if any of the following apply:

– If you feel unwell with symptoms of Covid-19 (eg. Cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, high temperature.)

– If in the last 14 days you have:

* Travelled to Ireland from an area with presumed ongoing community transmission of Covid-19

* Been in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with Covid-19

Thank you for your consideration and understanding on this matter.

OTT Management