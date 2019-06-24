OTT WrestleRama 3 Results – Jordan Devlin Retains, WALTER Beats David Starr

Over the Top Wrestling held their WrestleRama 3 event at the National Basketball Arena Tallaght in Dublin, Ireland last night, featuring WALTER vs. David Starr in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Puma King def. Justy

* Jimmy Havoc & Raven Creed def. CT Flexor & Valkyrie

* Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin def. Martina, Angel Cruz & B. Cool

* Scotty Davis def. Darby Allin

* Bandido def. Rey Horus

* OTT Gender Neutral Championship

Mark Haskins (c) def. Terry Thatcher via referee’s decision.

* Charlie Sterling, Sha Samuels & Zack Gibson def. Aidan Epic, Captain Sexsea & The Fabulous Nicky

* OTT World Championship

Jordan Devlin (c) def. Sean Guinness

* WALTER def. David Starr via referee’s decision.

@OTT_wrestling @Joey_Cabray I understand giving people opportunities but 7 camera people standing around ringside is ridiculous! #WrestleRama3 pic.twitter.com/AGiJQ4NTRN

Babhta is fearr an oíche seo I mo thuraim ach bhí @TheProductDS go hiomláin I gceart agus é ag bualadh @foxniall23 ~match of the night imo but David Starr was completely right in hitting Foxy ! @OTT_wrestling #WrestleRama3 pic.twitter.com/QgulzSdtj8

New look for Maxer #WrestleRama3 pic.twitter.com/9ZnmqnUt1e

It's clear that @VickyHaskins is already having an impact at @OTT_wrestling #WrestleRama3

That's why you always have someone in your corner! pic.twitter.com/sYuMNOtUga

— The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) June 23, 2019