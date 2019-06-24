wrestling / News

OTT WrestleRama 3 Results – Jordan Devlin Retains, WALTER Beats David Starr

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Over the Top Wrestling held their WrestleRama 3 event at the National Basketball Arena Tallaght in Dublin, Ireland last night, featuring WALTER vs. David Starr in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Puma King def. Justy

* Jimmy Havoc & Raven Creed def. CT Flexor & Valkyrie

* Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin def. Martina, Angel Cruz & B. Cool

* Scotty Davis def. Darby Allin

* Bandido def. Rey Horus

* OTT Gender Neutral Championship
Mark Haskins (c) def. Terry Thatcher via referee’s decision.

* Charlie Sterling, Sha Samuels & Zack Gibson def. Aidan Epic, Captain Sexsea & The Fabulous Nicky

* OTT World Championship
Jordan Devlin (c) def. Sean Guinness

* WALTER def. David Starr via referee’s decision.

