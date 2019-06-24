wrestling / News
OTT WrestleRama 3 Results – Jordan Devlin Retains, WALTER Beats David Starr
Over the Top Wrestling held their WrestleRama 3 event at the National Basketball Arena Tallaght in Dublin, Ireland last night, featuring WALTER vs. David Starr in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Puma King def. Justy
* Jimmy Havoc & Raven Creed def. CT Flexor & Valkyrie
* Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin def. Martina, Angel Cruz & B. Cool
* Scotty Davis def. Darby Allin
* Bandido def. Rey Horus
* OTT Gender Neutral Championship
Mark Haskins (c) def. Terry Thatcher via referee’s decision.
* Charlie Sterling, Sha Samuels & Zack Gibson def. Aidan Epic, Captain Sexsea & The Fabulous Nicky
* OTT World Championship
Jordan Devlin (c) def. Sean Guinness
* WALTER def. David Starr via referee’s decision.
@OTT_wrestling @Joey_Cabray I understand giving people opportunities but 7 camera people standing around ringside is ridiculous! #WrestleRama3 pic.twitter.com/AGiJQ4NTRN
— Adrian Davis (@xoCHEWYox) June 23, 2019
Babhta is fearr an oíche seo I mo thuraim ach bhí @TheProductDS go hiomláin I gceart agus é ag bualadh @foxniall23 ~match of the night imo but David Starr was completely right in hitting Foxy !@OTT_wrestling #WrestleRama3 pic.twitter.com/QgulzSdtj8
— WrestlingAsGaeilge (@WGaeilge) June 23, 2019
OTT #WrestleRama3, let's goooooo pic.twitter.com/zD9q7l5Wx2
— Innes (@Innes_McVey) June 23, 2019
Walter vs. David Starr at @OTT_wrestling #WrestleRama3 pic.twitter.com/NlAA2VerKx
— Tweet Pro Wrestling 🇮🇪 (@TweetPW2) June 23, 2019
New look for Maxer #WrestleRama3 pic.twitter.com/9ZnmqnUt1e
— Lee (@Malone_713) June 23, 2019
It's clear that @VickyHaskins is already having an impact at @OTT_wrestling #WrestleRama3
That's why you always have someone in your corner! pic.twitter.com/sYuMNOtUga
— The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) June 23, 2019
Show 26 of the year and 2nd of the weekend. @OTT_wrestling #WrestleRama3 🤙 pic.twitter.com/ysc9RB7Q8D
— Ian Byrne (@ianbyrnefish) June 23, 2019
Babhta den scoth, mí-ádh @deThatched, beidh tú at ais. Comhghairdeas le @ThisIsHaskins ~ brilliant match, unlucky Terry but you’ll be back! Congratulations to Mark Haskins.@OTT_wrestling #WrestleRama3 pic.twitter.com/QSpt1MhVjE
— WrestlingAsGaeilge (@WGaeilge) June 23, 2019
