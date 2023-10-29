wrestling / News

OTT Wrestling 9th Anniversary Night Two Results: Jon Moxley Main Events, More

October 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
OTT Wrestling 9th Anniversary Night Two Image Credit: OTT Wrestling

The second night of Over The Top Wrestling’s 9th Anniversary show took place on Saturday night in Dublin, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Mark Haskins defeats Robbie X, Luke Jacobs, Man Like DeReiss and Liamo

* OTT Gender Neutral Tag Team Championship Match: The Semz def. BDE, Omari and Scotty Davis and Los Muppadores

* NLW Championship Match: Trent Seven def. Big Damo and Damien Corvin

* The Draw def. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* KENTA def. Danny Cross

* Hardcore Rules Match: Jon Moxley def. B Cool

