OTT Wrestling 9th Anniversary Night Two Results: Jon Moxley Main Events, More

The second night of Over The Top Wrestling’s 9th Anniversary show took place on Saturday night in Dublin, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Mark Haskins defeats Robbie X, Luke Jacobs, Man Like DeReiss and Liamo

* OTT Gender Neutral Tag Team Championship Match: The Semz def. BDE, Omari and Scotty Davis and Los Muppadores

* NLW Championship Match: Trent Seven def. Big Damo and Damien Corvin

* The Draw def. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* KENTA def. Danny Cross

* Hardcore Rules Match: Jon Moxley def. B Cool

Absolute banger for the NLW title with some ludicrously meaty men slapping meat – and the OG of the EU scene @trentseven coming out on top – not even an awesome power fuse could derail this match! pic.twitter.com/y5aoD4rhLE — Mark (@WrestleMobs) October 29, 2023