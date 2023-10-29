wrestling / News
OTT Wrestling 9th Anniversary Night Two Results: Jon Moxley Main Events, More
The second night of Over The Top Wrestling’s 9th Anniversary show took place on Saturday night in Dublin, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Mark Haskins defeats Robbie X, Luke Jacobs, Man Like DeReiss and Liamo
* OTT Gender Neutral Tag Team Championship Match: The Semz def. BDE, Omari and Scotty Davis and Los Muppadores
* NLW Championship Match: Trent Seven def. Big Damo and Damien Corvin
* The Draw def. The Grizzled Young Veterans
* KENTA def. Danny Cross
* Hardcore Rules Match: Jon Moxley def. B Cool
Absolute banger for the NLW title with some ludicrously meaty men slapping meat – and the OG of the EU scene @trentseven coming out on top – not even an awesome power fuse could derail this match! pic.twitter.com/y5aoD4rhLE
— Mark (@WrestleMobs) October 29, 2023
Jon Moxley got on the mic at @OTT_wrestling tonight and while talking about doing this every day of the "motherfucking" week he quickly corrected himself and said "Unless you knock me out."
💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/2wOFpv2hDx
— Corey Brennan Of Fightful.com And Bodyslam.net (@CoreyBrennanBS) October 28, 2023
