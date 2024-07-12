OTT Wrestling Hosting Stand-Up Comedy Show Next Month

OTT Wrestling have announced that they’re hosting a standup comedy show next month in Dublin. The wrestling promotion announced on Friday that the show will take place on August 8th with Nic Nemeth headlining. You can see the full announcement below and get tickets here.

TWO TIME WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DOLPH ZIGGER TO HEADLINE ‘COMEDY STAND-UP’SHOW IN DUBLIN ON AUGUST 8TH

Over The Top Wrestling is delighted to announce a night of stand-up comedy to kick off the biggest weekend of the year in Irish Independent Wrestling. Taking place in Lost Lane on Thursday August 8th, world famous wrestling stars, along with some of Irelands funniest comedians will take to the stage for a night sure to be full of hilarious jokes and stories for wrestling, and non-wrestling fans alike.

Performers on the night

* Dolph Ziggler – Headlining the show will be the two time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Ziggler has been performing comedy for over 10 years, headlining shows while on tour with WWE. This will be Zigglers first time performing comedy in Ireland.

* Dan Barry – American comedian, and independent wrestler. Dan performed on the previous ‘Comedy Stand-up’ show in Whelans in 2019. Fans have been asking for Dan to come back for a comedy show since.

* Owen Colgan – Irish Comedian, Actor, Writer & Hardy Buck. Owen, who is most notable for playing the loveable favourite Buzz from The Hardy Bucks, will be sure to have the place roaring with his famous Mayo wit.

* Tony Cantwell – Irish Comedian and Actor. Tony, the Dublin native, joins us fresh off the Irish version of ‘Last One Laughing’, on Amazon Prime, where he was pitted against fellow Irish comedians to try not to laugh. Kate Moylan – Irish Comedian and Trainee Wrestler. A fresh face to the Irish comedy scene the past couple of years, Kate an incredibly wild & funny comedian, rounds off the line-up

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to bring the Comedy Stand-Up show back to this huge weekend in Irish Wrestling” (OTT Scrappermania takes place in The National Stadium on Saturday August 10th ) said Joe Cabray, OTT Owner & Founder. “The last time we ran the comedy night, it got a phenomenal reception and we had great feedback. So, when we had Ziggler and Dan, who are also comedians, booked for Scrapper, It was a no brainer. We are delighted with the line-up we have put together, and know that this will be a fun filled night for wrestling, and non-wrestling fans alike”