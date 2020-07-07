wrestling / News
OTT Wrestling Announces Company Changes in Response to Speaking Out Movement
– Over the Top Wrestling (OTT Wrestling) has released a company statement by promoter Joe Cabray on new staff and policy changes for the company in light of the recent Speaking Out movement. This includes new safety and disciplinary procedures and also a new code of contact.
Per the announcement, all OTT Wrestling management, in-ring talent, and staff now have to receive a Garda vetting, which entails a background check that’s completed by the National Vetting Bureau.
The statement also announced Anne O’Brien as OTT’s new Head of Talent Relations. Per the statement, she will designated contact for talent on any issues they might be experiencing. Additionally, any who has been accused of sexual misconduct will not be allowed to appear at an OTT event or ring until an investigation has been completed.
