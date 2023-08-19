Outback Steakhouse Wants To Join MJF Bidding War of 2024

MJF and Adam Cole went to Outback Steakhouse on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite and it seems the restaurant chain is interested in the World Champion. In a post on Twitter, Outback noted that it wants to join the bidding war of 2024. So now his options are AEW, WWE or Outback.

The account wrote: “Hey @the_mjf we want in on the bidding war of 2024. We see a lifetime of Bloomin’ Onions in your future, mate.”