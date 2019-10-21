“Outlaw” Joel Deaton Suffers a Stroke

Wrestling legend “Outlaw” Joel Deaton has suffered a stroke. Eaton’s sister posted a message to his Facebook page noting that Eaton, who competed in Jim Crockett Promotions as Thunderfoot as well as in NJPW, NWA Tri-State, and Georgia Championship Wrestling, suffered a massive stroke on Friday.

She added that Eaton is in Emory University Hospital’s ICU and is awake, alert and talking, and he has an “excellent” prognosis “but he does have a long road ahead of him to get back being and feeling himself.” You can see the full post below.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Eaton for a quick and full recovery.