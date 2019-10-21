wrestling / News
“Outlaw” Joel Deaton Suffers a Stroke
October 20, 2019 | Posted by
Wrestling legend “Outlaw” Joel Deaton has suffered a stroke. Eaton’s sister posted a message to his Facebook page noting that Eaton, who competed in Jim Crockett Promotions as Thunderfoot as well as in NJPW, NWA Tri-State, and Georgia Championship Wrestling, suffered a massive stroke on Friday.
She added that Eaton is in Emory University Hospital’s ICU and is awake, alert and talking, and he has an “excellent” prognosis “but he does have a long road ahead of him to get back being and feeling himself.” You can see the full post below.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Eaton for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says a WWE Return Would Take ‘A Very Big Bag,’ Is Open to the Idea of an Autobiography, Wants to Do a Movie With Batista
- Bret Hart Responds to Kevin Nash Calling the Montreal Screwjob a Work, Hart Says He Wishes It Was a Work
- Tyson Fury and Triple H Speak on How Fury’s WWE Deal Came Together
- Eric Bischoff On Why Jeff Jarrett Didn’t Work As a Horseman, Jarrett’s Spot in WCW