Outlaw Wrestling Returning To Brooklyn Tonight Featuring Homicide and More
November 1, 2018 | Posted by
Outlaw Wrestling will hold a show in Brooklyn, New York tonight at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel (275 North 8th Street). You can see the card below, and find more details here.
*Matt Striker & Alex Reynolds with Rick Cataldo vs. Andy Williams (of Every Time I Die fame) & Pepper Parks
*Homicide vs. The Grimm Reefer.
*Orange Cassidy & Bull James & Bill Carr vs. Brandon Watts & The Closers
*Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs Karissa Rivera
*Best of 5 Series: Match 2 – Casanova Valentine vs. CPA and more.