Outrunners Hit Top 10 In AEW Merchandise Sales

The Outrunners are hits in terms of their merchandise sales, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics posted the weekly merchandise rankings from last week, which noted that the tag team (consisting of Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) ranked at #8 among AEW acts in estimated ShopAEW merchandise sales.

The tag team ranked above Bryan Danielson and Britt Baker in the top 10. and behind the AEW brand, Will Ospreay, MJF, ROH as a brand, Mariah May, Darby Allin, and pieces by Rob Schamberger.

The team made reference to their merchandise sales in a segment on AEW Rampage when they talked about picking up their first victory on Collision. That segment ended with the two being attacked by Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir.