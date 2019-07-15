Over 35 Former Talents Possible For RAW Reunion Next Week, The Rock Not Rumored To Appear

It was reported last night that next week’s episode of RAW will be a RAW reunion episode with appearances from Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter and Santino Marella. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there will be even more people than that, and could be as many as 35 or more.

He said: “I don’t know if this is a real number, but I was told by someone in the company…I gave a bunch of names asking if they were going to be there and everyone I asked about was a yes. And then they said there’s 35 more just like it.”

He added that of all the names he had heard for possible appearances, The Rock was not one of them.

Meltzer also suggested that with this RAW being the Monday before the second quarter financials, the higher rating it will likely get can be used by WWE as an example that they’re turning things around.

Finally, he noted that a RAW reunion episode was one of the USA Network’s ideas to the WWE earlier this year, similar to the 24/7 Championship.