OVW and Al Snow’s Wrestling Academy Teaming With Devotion Championship Wrestling

OVW and Al Snow’s Wrestling Academy are joining forced with Devotion Championship Wrestling. OVW announced on Friday that ASWA is set to begin working with Devotion, which is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, in a partnership that will see DCW, per the announcement, “Lake City, Utah. The partnership will see DCW adapt to the ASWA curriculum as well as implementing the world famous ‘Snow Scale’ for training.”

The partnership means that Devotion will have a talent exchange with OVW that will allow members of both rosters to compete. The announcement added, “Our hope is that it will help roster members from both organizations continue in their growth while also providing fresh faces to fans of both organizations.”

ASWA added that they hope to add more affiliate schools/organizations in the United States this year.