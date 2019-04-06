OVW Announces Pro Wrestling Combine For June

Ohio Valley Wrestling has announced that they will host the first-ever pro wrestling combine on June 1 later this year. Here’s a press release:

NEW YORK LOUISVILLE– Louisville based Ohio Valley Wrestling announced a half million-dollar investment in the art, sport, business and future of professional wrestling Saturday morning during a press conference at the Wrestlecon event in Manhattan. The Louisville based company will host the industry’s first professional wrestling combine on June 1st, 2019.

“We came to New York, during WrestleMania week to capture the world’s attention because we are setting a new standard in our sport,” OVW owner and CEO Al Snow said. “This combine addresses the sport in sports entertainment. It’s not a training camp or a seminar…it’s never been done in professional wrestling.”

A Combine is a combination of certain sport specific drills to determine speed, strength and skill level. It includes I.Q. and mental testing. These abilities are put on display for coaches and scouts for the evaluation of the athlete. It’s a common concept in sports like football and basketball. OVW’s parent company Gladiator Sports Network is recruiting college and professional athletes along with military and pro wrestlers from across the country to participate.

The top 15 athletes will be “drafted” to OVW earning a full tuition scholarship including room and board to the newly redesigned Al Snow Wrestling Academy at Ohio Valley Wrestling. With provision approval pending a final vote from Kentucky’s Commission for Proprietary Education OVW is on track to be the first accredited professional wrestling and sports entertainment trade school in the world. In addition to in ring training the redesigned curriculum includes courses in exercise science, nutrition, broadcasting production, marketing and business. The first class begins in September 2019.

The OVW combine event is titled “Breakout” the search for the next professional wrestling superstar. The combine will introduce the Snow Scale, a standardize evaluation of mental, physical, and the intangible personality traits needed to succeed in sports entertainment.

“It’s a first of its kind quantifiable measurement that allows us to evaluate an athlete’s potential performance,” Snow said. “We use that scoring system to help coach and develop a talent to their fullest potential.”

OVW’s credibility and reputation for coaching is unmatched. The company has produced a generation of talent in Sports Entertainment. In the last 15 years, 21 world title matches at WrestleMania featured an OVW alumni including 10 main events. Notable alumni include John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista and more than 150 of Superstars who went onto the national stage.