wrestling / News
OVW Fight for Freedom Set for Tonight, Updated Lineup
September 11, 2019 | Posted by
– OVW Fight for Freedom 2019 is scheduled for tonight. The event will air live on WBNA Channel 21 in Louisville, Kentucky. The event marks OVW’s weekly TV debut. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Corey Storm challenges Justin Smooth for the OVW Heavyweight Championship
* Madison Rayne challenges Megan Bayne for the OVW Women’s Championship
* Amon challenges Sinn Bodhi for the OVW Anarchy Championship
* OVW TV Title Gauntlet featuring Rhino and more
* The Rock N Roll Express challenge OVW Tag Team Champions Jay Bradley & Cash Flo
More details are available at OVW’s official website.
