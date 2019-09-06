wrestling / News
OVW Going Live Every Tuesday
September 6, 2019 | Posted by
Starting this Wednesday, September 11, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) will be airing their TV series live weekly on WBNA Channel 21.
The series will air every Wednesday until October, when the series will move to Tuesday nights for the first time in its existence.
OVW Fight for Freedom on 9/11 will feature:
* Corey Storm challenges Justin Smooth for the Heavyweight Championship.
* Madison Rayne challenges Megan Bayne for the Women’s Championship.
* Amon challenges Sinn Bodhi for the Anarchy Championship.
* OVW TV Title Gauntlet featuring Rhino and more.
* The Rock N Roll Express challenge Tag Team Champions Jay Bradley & Cash Flo.
