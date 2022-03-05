OVW March Mayhem Lineup on FITE TV

– OVW returns tonight with its live March Mayhem pay-per-view on FITE TV. Here’s the announced lineup:

* OVW Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Howe (c) vs. Omar Amir

* OVW National Heavyweight Championship: Jessie Godderz (c) vs. Mahabali Shera –

* OVW Tag Team Championship: Dark Kloudz (c) vs. Cashflo & Dimes

* OVW Women’s Championship: Fraya “The Slaya” (c) vs. Olivia Devina

* OVW Kentucky Championship: Luscious Lawrence (c) vs Tony Bizo

* OVW Rush Division Championship: Star Rider vs. Gustavo