OVW March Mayhem Lineup on FITE TV

March 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
OVW March Mayhem Image Credit: OVW, FITE TV

– OVW returns tonight with its live March Mayhem pay-per-view on FITE TV. Here’s the announced lineup:

* OVW Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Howe (c) vs. Omar Amir
* OVW National Heavyweight Championship: Jessie Godderz (c) vs. Mahabali Shera –
* OVW Tag Team Championship: Dark Kloudz (c) vs. Cashflo & Dimes
* OVW Women’s Championship: Fraya “The Slaya” (c) vs. Olivia Devina
* OVW Kentucky Championship: Luscious Lawrence (c) vs Tony Bizo
* OVW Rush Division Championship: Star Rider vs. Gustavo

