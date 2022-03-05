wrestling / News
OVW March Mayhem Lineup on FITE TV
– OVW returns tonight with its live March Mayhem pay-per-view on FITE TV. Here’s the announced lineup:
* OVW Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Howe (c) vs. Omar Amir
* OVW National Heavyweight Championship: Jessie Godderz (c) vs. Mahabali Shera –
* OVW Tag Team Championship: Dark Kloudz (c) vs. Cashflo & Dimes
* OVW Women’s Championship: Fraya “The Slaya” (c) vs. Olivia Devina
* OVW Kentucky Championship: Luscious Lawrence (c) vs Tony Bizo
* OVW Rush Division Championship: Star Rider vs. Gustavo
🌪️𝙄𝙏 𝙂𝙊𝙀𝙎 𝘿𝙊𝙒𝙉 𝙏𝙊𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏
🏆@MrPEC_Tacular defends the @ovwrestling National Heavyweight Title against @MahabaliShera
🦁👑Will Jessie be the lion tamer or will Shera be king of the jungle?#OVWMarchMayhem streams LIVE on #FITE.
👉 https://t.co/JNIgfXbXQ0 pic.twitter.com/Bw9MiEt6rn
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 5, 2022