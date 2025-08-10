OVW Announces All Premium Events Will Be Free To Watch For ‘Foreseeable Future’

OVW is opening up their premium events to a greater audience, announcing they they will be free to watch going forward for a bit. The promotion announced over the weekend via press release that all OVW Premium Events will be free to watch around the world “for the foreseeable future.”

The announcement noted that the goal was to continue the promotion’s mission to make wrestling more accessible. The announcement also noted that OVW’s Premium Membership program will be stopped as it currently is and will be reimagined for a relaunch in 2026 with new benefits.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of OVW,” said OVW Chief Commercial Officer Bryan Kennison in the statement. “Making our OVW Premium Events free to view is our way of saying thank you, and welcoming even more people into the world of OVW.”

“While we’re hitting pause on Premium, we’re not stepping away, we’re simply stepping up,” CEO Rob Edwards added. “We’re using this time to build something better, and we can’t wait to share what’s next.”