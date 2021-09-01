OVW Reportedly in Talks to Move to New Facility

OVW looks to be getting a change in environment, as a new report says they’re moving to a new location. Louisville’s WDRB-TV reports that the company is in discussions to move into the University of Louisville’s former fitness center for employees.

The fitness center was shut down as a cost-cutting measure in 2019, and the outlet reports that a pre-application was on August 6th that seeks to have the property rezoned from residential to commercial. The rezoning would be done so that OVW can use the facility as a wrestling academy with public events. The building would not undergo any changes as a result from a structural capacity.

OVW majority owner Matt Jones has confirmed that there is a plan to move into the center, but it has not been finalized as of this time.