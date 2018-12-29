OVW Day After Christmas Bash Results 12.26.18: The Mobile Homers Win in Headliner

– OVW Held its Day After Christmas Bash event earlier this week. Below are some results from the OVW event, courtesy of PWInsider.

“The Trinidad Titan” Justin Smooth defeats William Lutz. Lutz with a side headlock. Smooth shoves him off the ropes and shoulder blocks him down. Lutz with an armbar, but Smooth reverses. He takes him down to the mat and Lutz gets in the ropes. Smooth flings him across the ring, then a second time. Lutz clubs him across the back, but Smooth shoves him away and hits a forearm to the face. Lutz dropkicks the knee and pounds him in the corner. Lutz catches a back elbow and Smooth goes for a sidewalk slam, but Lutz pokes him in the eye. He dropkicks Smooth and goes for a second, but Smooth holds the ropes. Smooth connects with the bicycle kick for the 3.

Dimes defeats “Livewire” KTD. A technically sound match early. Several exchanges take place, and Dimes takes control. He locks in an STF. KTD tries to roll over, but Dimes keeps it locked in. KTD rolls again and breaks the hold. KTD hits a knockout punch, but Dimes falls out of the ring. KTD gets him in, but Dimes regains control and locks in the STF again. This time, KTD taps.

Big Zo defeats SK Eveslage. SK kicks the knee. He charges at Zo, but Zo catches him and hits a fallaway slam. Zo flings SK across the ring and SK falls to the outside. SK runs to the back. Zo brings him back out and rolls him in. SK rolls out the other side. Zo chases him and SK rolls in and out the other side again. SK finally gets in and tries to stomp Zo as he gets in. Zo hits him back, but SK chop blocks the knee. He hangs it up in the ropes and kicks it. SK continues to work it over. Zo comes back with the cartwheel butt bump and back elbows. He hits a running cross body for the 3.

NON-TITLE TRIPLE THREAT: OVW TV Champion Colton Cage defeats Eddie Knight & Dustin Jackson. Colton goes outside while Eddie & Dustin fight. He trips Dustin up and Eddie hits him. Colton totally pulls Dustin down and out of the ring and goes after Eddie. Eddie hits him with a Lou Thesz press. Colton hits a sideburn effect on Dustin, then misses a scissor kick on Eddie. Dustin is back up and dropkicks Eddie, then clotheslines Colton to the outside. He flies out on Colton, then Eddie flies out on both of them. Back inside, Eddie tries to fly on Dustin again, but gets caught. Dustin with a powerslam and a splash off the top rope, but Colton breaks the pin. He throws Dustin out of the ring and steals the pin on Eddie for the 3.

“Kings Ransom”: Maximus & Leonis Khan defeats “The Void”: Chace Destiny & Nigel Winters. Nigel attacks Maximus, but Maximus flings him off. Chace tags in and is taken down as well. Kings Ransom tags in and out and keep the Void running to try and avoid the offense. They go for Kings Landing on Chace, but Nigel comes in and breaks it up. The Void takes control. Leonis gets hit in the eye and can’t see. They work him over, but he finally plays Marco Polo until he can tag Maximus. Maximus cleans house and Leonis gets back in. They hit a double shoulder tackle, taking the Void out. They hit Kings Landing on Nigel for the 3.

“The Mobile Homers”: Ted McNaler, Adam Revolver, & Shannon the Dumplin defeats “The Entourage 2.0”: DL3, Shiloh Jonze, & Big D. Ted drops DL3 with a Boston crab. STD comes in and locks in a submission, then Adam locks in a full nelson. DL3 wants a test of strength. Ted gives STD a shot of Mama’s Moonshine and STD takes DL3 down. Ted & Shiloh tag in. Shiloh wants a dance off. After a dance off that ends with Shiloh dipping DL3, Big D gets tagged in. He goes after Adam and gets hip-tossed. His wig pops off and they play a game of keep away. Adam throws it to DL3 & Shiloh and Big D knocks them off the apron going after it. Back inside, Ted gets tagged in and gets tripped up. The Entourage takes control. Big D with a sidewalk slam and Figure Four. STD sneaks him some moonshine and he gets the hot tag. They pants both Shiloh & DL3 to reveal they are wearing diapers. STD gives a stunner to Shiloh, then Ted & Adam hit the Trailer Hitch on Big D for the 3.