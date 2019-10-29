wrestling / News
OVW Set to Stream on YouTube Starting Today
October 29, 2019
– Another wrestling company is heading to the (digital) airwaves, as OVW will begin streaming their shows on YouTube weekly. The company announced the news on Twitter on Monday night, as you can see below:
We'll do it LIVE!
Starting Tuesday Night, 8PM EST. @ovwrestling will be broadcasting LIVE on YouTube every week at https://t.co/BOgj5uqa3a
Tune in LIVE and see the House of Horrors match between Amon and @SiNNbODHi #WWE #RAW #AEW #TheMandalorian #MIAvsPIT
— OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) October 28, 2019
